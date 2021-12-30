Strong Price Reaches $541.98 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $541.98 or 0.01146372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $74.94 million and $15.40 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

