Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 136.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $271.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.71 and its 200 day moving average is $264.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

