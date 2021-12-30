Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

NYSE:SYK opened at $271.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.39. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

