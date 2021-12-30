Stuart A. Rose Sells 1,100 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $97.06 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

REX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 113.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

