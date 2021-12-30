SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.21 or 0.07770083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,496.48 or 0.99738022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007849 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

