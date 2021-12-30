Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 41,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,035. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

