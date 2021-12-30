SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $683.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $376.05 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.