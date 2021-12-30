Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $91.30 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

