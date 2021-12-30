Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,822. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

