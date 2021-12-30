Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $496.94

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 496.94 ($6.68) and traded as low as GBX 395.08 ($5.31). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 403.40 ($5.42), with a volume of 630,948 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 510 ($6.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 571.88 ($7.69).

The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 496.94.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($108,885.60). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,646.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

