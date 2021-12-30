Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 102,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Sysco by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

