TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,720,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

