TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 294,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

