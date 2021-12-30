TCTC Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 185 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $563.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.92 and its 200-day moving average is $460.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

