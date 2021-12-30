TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2,102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

