TCTC Holdings LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

NYSE DELL opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

