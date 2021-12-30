TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

