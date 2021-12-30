TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.35. 47,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.