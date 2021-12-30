TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 417 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

