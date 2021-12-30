TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

NYSE:LICY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.