Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Down 2.3%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 780.20 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 782 ($10.51). Approximately 270,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 353,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.75).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.55) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.55) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.83).

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.43.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

