Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 5,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

