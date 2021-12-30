Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.12. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 557,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

