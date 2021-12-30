Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 0.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.27). Approximately 52,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 78,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.45) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.45) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle bought 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,082.05 ($26,995.63).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.