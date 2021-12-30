Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ternium by 75.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 9,758.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $38,052,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 202.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 115,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

