Terry Considine Sells 31,052 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -119.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

