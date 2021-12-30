Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $209.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.14.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,311. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.