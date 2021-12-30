Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.16 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

