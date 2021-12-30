Tezos Price Reaches $4.42 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $156.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00009346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00178440 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 900,858,935 coins and its circulating supply is 872,540,395 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

