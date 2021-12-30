TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

