The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

