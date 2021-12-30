The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.22

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.