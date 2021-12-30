The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.22

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.