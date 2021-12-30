The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

SO opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

