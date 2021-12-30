The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

