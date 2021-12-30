The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

