THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Up 22.9%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s stock price shot up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.19. 33,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 27,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get THK alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 1.24.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.