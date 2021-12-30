Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.99. Tidewater shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 58,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 50,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after buying an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.