Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth $240,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tilray by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Tilray by 7.0% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 77.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 6.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

