Toews Corp ADV Invests $392,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

