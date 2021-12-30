Toews Corp ADV Invests $397,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

