Toews Corp ADV Takes $388,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $242.32 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

