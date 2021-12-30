Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

