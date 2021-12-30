Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 791.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

