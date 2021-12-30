Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

