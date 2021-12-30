Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $242.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day moving average of $231.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

