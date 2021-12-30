Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

