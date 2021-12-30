Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.51

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.51 and traded as low as $40.71. Toshiba shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.