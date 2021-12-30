TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.33. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 339.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

