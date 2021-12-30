TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 789,202 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.49.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $724.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

