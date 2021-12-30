Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

